Ex-Dividend Reminder: Armstrong World Industries, Crown Holdings and Alliance Resource Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/25, Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), and Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Armstrong World Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.308 on 8/21/25, Crown Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 8/21/25, and Alliance Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/14/25. As a percentage of AWI's recent stock price of $189.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when AWI shares open for trading on 8/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for CCK to open 0.26% lower in price and for ARLP to open 2.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AWI, CCK, and ARLP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI):



Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK):



Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.65% for Armstrong World Industries Inc, 1.06% for Crown Holdings Inc, and 8.98% for Alliance Resource Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Crown Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Alliance Resource Partners LP shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 IDT Split History

 AUMN Options Chain

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DUST



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.