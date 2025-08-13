Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior and CGI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX), and CGI Inc (Symbol: GIB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 8/29/25, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 9/3/25, and CGI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/19/25. As a percentage of ARR's recent stock price of $15.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when ARR shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for BLX to open 1.33% lower in price and for GIB to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARR, BLX, and GIB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX):



CGI Inc (Symbol: GIB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 19.10% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., 5.30% for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., and 0.64% for CGI Inc.

In Wednesday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are currently up about 1.3%, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. shares are up about 4.8%, and CGI Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

