Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ares Management, Phillips Edison and Stellar Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/25, Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), and Stellar Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ares Management Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 3/31/25, Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1025 on 4/1/25, and Stellar Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of ARES's recent stock price of $145.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Ares Management Corp to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when ARES shares open for trading on 3/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for PECO to open 0.29% lower in price and for STEL to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARES, PECO, and STEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES):



Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



Stellar Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STEL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.08% for Ares Management Corp, 3.52% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, and 2.05% for Stellar Bancorp Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ares Management Corp shares are currently up about 1.9%, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Stellar Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

