Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ares Management, Fidelity National Financial and Cannae Holdings

September 12, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/24, Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF), and Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ares Management Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 9/30/24, Fidelity National Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 9/30/24, and Cannae Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of ARES's recent stock price of $141.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Ares Management Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when ARES shares open for trading on 9/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for FNF to open 0.82% lower in price and for CNNE to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARES, FNF, and CNNE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES):

Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF):

Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for Ares Management Corp, 3.29% for Fidelity National Financial Inc, and 2.57% for Cannae Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ares Management Corp shares are currently up about 1%, Fidelity National Financial Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Cannae Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

