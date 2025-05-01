Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ardagh Metal Packaging, Pinnacle West Capital and Idacorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/25, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP), Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW), and Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 5/15/25, Pinnacle West Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.895 on 6/2/25, and Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 5/30/25. As a percentage of AMBP's recent stock price of $3.71, this dividend works out to approximately 2.70%, so look for shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA to trade 2.70% lower — all else being equal — when AMBP shares open for trading on 5/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for PNW to open 0.94% lower in price and for IDA to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMBP, PNW, and IDA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP):



Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW):



Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.78% for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, 3.76% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp, and 2.91% for Idacorp Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA shares are currently down about 1.9%, Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Idacorp Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 BDC Investor

 CLAS Historical Stock Prices

 XMTR Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.