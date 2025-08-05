Markets
AMBP

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ardagh Metal Packaging, Horton and KB Home

August 05, 2025 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/25, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP), Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), and KB Home (Symbol: KBH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/19/25, Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 8/14/25, and KB Home will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/21/25. As a percentage of AMBP's recent stock price of $3.91, this dividend works out to approximately 2.56%, so look for shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA to trade 2.56% lower — all else being equal — when AMBP shares open for trading on 8/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for DHI to open 0.26% lower in price and for KBH to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMBP, DHI, and KBH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP):

AMBP+Dividend+History+Chart

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):

DHI+Dividend+History+Chart

KB Home (Symbol: KBH):

KBH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.23% for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, 1.04% for Horton Inc, and 1.72% for KB Home.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA shares are currently trading flat, Horton Inc shares are up about 2%, and KB Home shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 TCO shares outstanding history
 BHBK shares outstanding history
 TMW Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TCO shares outstanding history-> BHBK shares outstanding history-> TMW Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMBP
DHI
KBH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.