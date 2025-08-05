Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ardagh Metal Packaging, Horton and KB Home

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/25, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP), Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), and KB Home (Symbol: KBH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/19/25, Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 8/14/25, and KB Home will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/21/25. As a percentage of AMBP's recent stock price of $3.91, this dividend works out to approximately 2.56%, so look for shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA to trade 2.56% lower — all else being equal — when AMBP shares open for trading on 8/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for DHI to open 0.26% lower in price and for KBH to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMBP, DHI, and KBH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP):



Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):



KB Home (Symbol: KBH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.23% for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, 1.04% for Horton Inc, and 1.72% for KB Home.

In Tuesday trading, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA shares are currently trading flat, Horton Inc shares are up about 2%, and KB Home shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

