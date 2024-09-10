Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ardagh Metal Packaging, Brookfield and MDU Resources Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/24, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP), Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN), and MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/26/24, Brookfield Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/27/24, and MDU Resources Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/1/24. As a percentage of AMBP's recent stock price of $3.58, this dividend works out to approximately 2.79%, so look for shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA to trade 2.79% lower — all else being equal — when AMBP shares open for trading on 9/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for BN to open 0.17% lower in price and for MDU to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMBP, BN, and MDU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP):



Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN):



MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.17% for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, 0.68% for Brookfield Corp, and 2.08% for MDU Resources Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA shares are currently up about 1.4%, Brookfield Corp shares are up about 2.2%, and MDU Resources Group Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

