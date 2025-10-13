Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arcosa, Alamo Group and EMCOR Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/15/25, Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG), and EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arcosa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/31/25, Alamo Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 10/28/25, and EMCOR Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/30/25. As a percentage of ACA's recent stock price of $89.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Arcosa Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when ACA shares open for trading on 10/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALG to open 0.16% lower in price and for EME to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACA, ALG, and EME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA):



Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG):



EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.22% for Arcosa Inc, 0.66% for Alamo Group, Inc., and 0.15% for EMCOR Group, Inc..

In Monday trading, Arcosa Inc shares are currently off about 2.2%, Alamo Group, Inc. shares are down about 1.6%, and EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are off about 2.5% on the day.

