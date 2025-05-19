Ex-Dividend Reminder: Archer Daniels Midland, Autoliv and OneSpaWorld Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/25, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), and OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 6/11/25, Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/10/25, and OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 6/4/25. As a percentage of ADM's recent stock price of $50.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co. to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when ADM shares open for trading on 5/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALV to open 0.69% lower in price and for OSW to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADM, ALV, and OSW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM):



Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV):



OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.07% for Archer Daniels Midland Co., 2.75% for Autoliv Inc, and 0.83% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

In Monday trading, Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are currently up about 2.6%, Autoliv Inc shares are up about 1%, and OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

