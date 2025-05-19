Markets
ADM

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Archer Daniels Midland, Autoliv and OneSpaWorld Holdings

May 19, 2025 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/25, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), and OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 6/11/25, Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/10/25, and OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 6/4/25. As a percentage of ADM's recent stock price of $50.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co. to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when ADM shares open for trading on 5/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALV to open 0.69% lower in price and for OSW to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADM, ALV, and OSW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM):

ADM+Dividend+History+Chart

Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV):

ALV+Dividend+History+Chart

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW):

OSW+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.07% for Archer Daniels Midland Co., 2.75% for Autoliv Inc, and 0.83% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

In Monday trading, Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are currently up about 2.6%, Autoliv Inc shares are up about 1%, and OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 FURY Videos
 RFMI Videos
 GBS Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FURY Videos-> RFMI Videos-> GBS Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADM
ALV
OSW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.