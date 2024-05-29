Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arch Resources, DuPont and Pactiv Evergreen

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), DuPont (Symbol: DD), and Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arch Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.11 on 6/14/24, DuPont will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 6/17/24, and Pactiv Evergreen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/14/24. As a percentage of ARCH's recent stock price of $170.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Arch Resources Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when ARCH shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for DD to open 0.46% lower in price and for PTVE to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARCH, DD, and PTVE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH):



DuPont (Symbol: DD):



Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.60% for Arch Resources Inc, 1.85% for DuPont, and 3.25% for Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Arch Resources Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, DuPont shares are up about 1.2%, and Pactiv Evergreen Inc shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

