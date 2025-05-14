Ex-Dividend Reminder: ArcelorMittal, Sherwin-Williams and SunCoke Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/25, ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT), Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), and SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ArcelorMittal SA will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.275 on 6/11/25, Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 6/6/25, and SunCoke Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/2/25. As a percentage of MT's recent stock price of $31.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of ArcelorMittal SA to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when MT shares open for trading on 5/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for SHW to open 0.22% lower in price and for SXC to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MT, SHW, and SXC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT):



Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for ArcelorMittal SA, 0.89% for Sherwin-Williams Co, and 5.32% for SunCoke Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, ArcelorMittal SA shares are currently up about 0.8%, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are off about 0.3%, and SunCoke Energy Inc shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

