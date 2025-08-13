Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arbor Realty Trust, Park National and Provident Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK), and Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arbor Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/29/25, Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 9/10/25, and Provident Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of ABR's recent stock price of $12.02, this dividend works out to approximately 2.50%, so look for shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc to trade 2.50% lower — all else being equal — when ABR shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for PRK to open 0.64% lower in price and for PFS to open 1.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABR, PRK, and PFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR):



Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK):



Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.98% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc, 2.55% for Park National Corp, and 5.10% for Provident Financial Services Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Park National Corp shares are up about 3.6%, and Provident Financial Services Inc shares are up about 3.9% on the day.

