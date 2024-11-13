Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arbor Realty Trust, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Selective Insurance Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (Symbol: BMEZ), and Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Arbor Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 11/27/24, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1769 on 11/29/24, and Selective Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 12/2/24. As a percentage of ABR's recent stock price of $15.50, this dividend works out to approximately 2.77%, so look for shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc to trade 2.77% lower — all else being equal — when ABR shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for BMEZ to open 1.12% lower in price and for SIGI to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABR, BMEZ, and SIGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR):



BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (Symbol: BMEZ):



Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.10% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc, 13.40% for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust, and 1.52% for Selective Insurance Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust shares are off about 1.2%, and Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

