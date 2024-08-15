Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aramark, Wynn Resorts and Emerald Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/24, Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), and Emerald Holding Inc (Symbol: EEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aramark will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.095 on 9/3/24, Wynn Resorts Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/30/24, and Emerald Holding Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.015 on 8/29/24. As a percentage of ARMK's recent stock price of $35.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Aramark to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when ARMK shares open for trading on 8/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for WYNN to open 0.34% lower in price and for EEX to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARMK, WYNN, and EEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aramark (Symbol: ARMK):



Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN):



Emerald Holding Inc (Symbol: EEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.06% for Aramark, 1.35% for Wynn Resorts Ltd, and 1.20% for Emerald Holding Inc.

In Thursday trading, Aramark shares are currently up about 1.2%, Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are off about 0.2%, and Emerald Holding Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

