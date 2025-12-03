Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aramark, Churchill Downs and Acushnet Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/25, Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), and Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aramark will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/17/25, Churchill Downs, Inc. will pay its annual dividend of $0.438 on 1/6/26, and Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 12/19/25. As a percentage of ARMK's recent stock price of $37.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Aramark to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when ARMK shares open for trading on 12/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for CHDN to open 0.39% lower in price and for GOLF to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARMK, CHDN, and GOLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aramark (Symbol: ARMK):



Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN):



Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.30% for Aramark, 0.39% for Churchill Downs, Inc., and 1.13% for Acushnet Holdings Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Aramark shares are currently down about 0.1%, Churchill Downs, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 TCRX market cap history

 PKBK Next Dividend Date

 NH Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.