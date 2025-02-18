Ex-Dividend Reminder: Applied Materials, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp and Littelfuse

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/20/25, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS), and Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/13/25, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/7/25, and Littelfuse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/6/25. As a percentage of AMAT's recent stock price of $169.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Applied Materials, Inc. to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when AMAT shares open for trading on 2/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for ZWS to open 0.25% lower in price and for LFUS to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for AMAT, ZWS, and LFUS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):



Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS):



Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Applied Materials, Inc., 1.01% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, and 1.13% for Littelfuse Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Applied Materials, Inc. shares are currently off about 8.2%, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp shares are down about 1.4%, and Littelfuse Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

