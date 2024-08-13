Ex-Dividend Reminder: Applied Industrial Technologies, MAXIMUS and MSA Safety

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT), MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), and MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 8/30/24, MAXIMUS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/31/24, and MSA Safety Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 9/10/24. As a percentage of AIT's recent stock price of $193.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when AIT shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for MMS to open 0.35% lower in price and for MSA to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIT, MMS, and MSA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT):



MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS):



MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., 1.40% for MAXIMUS Inc., and 1.15% for MSA Safety Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.6%, MAXIMUS Inc. shares are down about 0.9%, and MSA Safety Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

