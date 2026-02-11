Ex-Dividend Reminder: Applied Industrial Technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and Gorman-Rupp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH), and Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 2/27/26, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 3/2/26, and Gorman-Rupp Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/10/26. As a percentage of AIT's recent stock price of $283.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when AIT shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for BAH to open 0.66% lower in price and for GRC to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIT, BAH, and GRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT):



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH):



Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.72% for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., 2.62% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., and 1.15% for Gorman-Rupp Company.

In Wednesday trading, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are off about 0.2%, and Gorman-Rupp Company shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.