Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple, W.W. Grainger and Mueller Water Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/25, Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), and Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Apple Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/13/25, W.W. Grainger Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.05 on 3/1/25, and Mueller Water Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.067 on 2/21/25. As a percentage of AAPL's recent stock price of $232.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Apple Inc to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when AAPL shares open for trading on 2/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for GWW to open 0.20% lower in price and for MWA to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAPL, GWW, and MWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL):



W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW):



Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.43% for Apple Inc, 0.79% for W.W. Grainger Inc., and 1.00% for Mueller Water Products Inc.

In Thursday trading, Apple Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are trading flat, and Mueller Water Products Inc shares are up about 16.7% on the day.

