Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple Hospitality REIT, Cboe Global Markets and Central Pacific Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), and Central Pacific Financial Corp (Symbol: CPF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 12/15/25, Cboe Global Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 12/15/25, and Central Pacific Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of APLE's recent stock price of $12.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when APLE shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for CBOE to open 0.28% lower in price and for CPF to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for APLE, CBOE, and CPF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE):



Central Pacific Financial Corp (Symbol: CPF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.00% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, 1.12% for Cboe Global Markets Inc, and 3.68% for Central Pacific Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are up about 1%, and Central Pacific Financial Corp shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of EVT

 Funds Holding AEK

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RBKB



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.