Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, W.P. Carey and MFA Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI), W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), and MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/15/26, W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 1/15/26, and MFA Financial, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 1/30/26. As a percentage of ARI's recent stock price of $9.96, this dividend works out to approximately 2.51%, so look for shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. to trade 2.51% lower — all else being equal — when ARI shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for WPC to open 1.42% lower in price and for MFA to open 3.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARI, WPC, and MFA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI):



W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC):



MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.04% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., 5.68% for W.P. Carey Inc, and 14.83% for MFA Financial, Inc..

In Monday trading, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2%, W.P. Carey Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and MFA Financial, Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

