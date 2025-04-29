Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aon, Ally Financial and Realty Income

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/1/25, Aon plc (Symbol: AON), Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aon plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.745 on 5/15/25, Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/15/25, and Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2685 on 5/15/25. As a percentage of AON's recent stock price of $343.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Aon plc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when AON shares open for trading on 5/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALLY to open 0.90% lower in price and for O to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AON, ALLY, and O, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aon plc (Symbol: AON):



Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for Aon plc, 3.61% for Ally Financial Inc, and 5.63% for Realty Income Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Aon plc shares are currently up about 2.3%, Ally Financial Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Realty Income Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

