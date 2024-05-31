Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Stanley Black & Decker and Air Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/24, Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), and Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 6/17/24, Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 6/18/24, and Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 7/8/24. As a percentage of ADI's recent stock price of $230.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Analog Devices Inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when ADI shares open for trading on 6/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for SWK to open 0.95% lower in price and for AL to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADI, SWK, and AL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):



Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.60% for Analog Devices Inc, 3.80% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc, and 1.78% for Air Lease Corp.

In Friday trading, Analog Devices Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are up about 2.9%, and Air Lease Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

