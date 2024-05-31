News & Insights

Markets
ADI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Stanley Black & Decker and Air Lease

May 31, 2024 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/24, Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), and Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 6/17/24, Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 6/18/24, and Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 7/8/24. As a percentage of ADI's recent stock price of $230.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Analog Devices Inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when ADI shares open for trading on 6/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for SWK to open 0.95% lower in price and for AL to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADI, SWK, and AL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):

ADI+Dividend+History+Chart

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):

SWK+Dividend+History+Chart

Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL):

AL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.60% for Analog Devices Inc, 3.80% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc, and 1.78% for Air Lease Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Analog Devices Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are up about 2.9%, and Air Lease Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 HSH Options Chain
 OEC Dividend History
 CPKA Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADI
SWK
AL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.