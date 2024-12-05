Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Rogers Communications and Kontoor Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/24, Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI), and Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 12/20/24, Rogers Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 1/3/25, and Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/19/24. As a percentage of ADI's recent stock price of $218.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Analog Devices Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when ADI shares open for trading on 12/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for RCI to open 1.39% lower in price and for KTB to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADI, RCI, and KTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI):



Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.69% for Analog Devices Inc, 5.55% for Rogers Communications Inc, and 2.22% for Kontoor Brands Inc.

In Thursday trading, Analog Devices Inc shares are currently off about 1.5%, Rogers Communications Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Kontoor Brands Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

