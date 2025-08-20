Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amgen, U.S. Physical Therapy and Dynex Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/25, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), and Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.38 on 9/12/25, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/12/25, and Dynex Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 9/2/25. As a percentage of AMGN's recent stock price of $295.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Amgen Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when AMGN shares open for trading on 8/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for USPH to open 0.53% lower in price and for DX to open 1.36% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for AMGN, USPH, and DX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH):



Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.22% for Amgen Inc, 2.12% for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., and 16.33% for Dynex Capital Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Amgen Inc shares are currently up about 1%, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Dynex Capital Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

