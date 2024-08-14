News & Insights

Markets
AMGN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amgen, Royalty Pharma and Arbor Realty Trust

August 14, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/24, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), and Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 9/6/24, Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/13/24, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 8/30/24. As a percentage of AMGN's recent stock price of $323.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Amgen Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when AMGN shares open for trading on 8/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for RPRX to open 0.78% lower in price and for ABR to open 3.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMGN, RPRX, and ABR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):

AMGN+Dividend+History+Chart

Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):

RPRX+Dividend+History+Chart

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR):

ABR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.78% for Amgen Inc, 3.13% for Royalty Pharma plc, and 12.73% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Amgen Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Royalty Pharma plc shares are up about 1.6%, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding APSG
 Institutional Holders of PWB
 CSAL Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
RPRX
ABR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.