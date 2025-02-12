Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amgen, MMM and Provident Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), and Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.38 on 3/7/25, 3M Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 3/12/25, and Provident Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 2/28/25. As a percentage of AMGN's recent stock price of $296.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Amgen Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when AMGN shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for MMM to open 0.49% lower in price and for PFS to open 1.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMGN, MMM, and PFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



3M Co (Symbol: MMM):



Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.21% for Amgen Inc, 1.95% for 3M Co, and 4.93% for Provident Financial Services Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Amgen Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, 3M Co shares are up about 0.2%, and Provident Financial Services Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 USCB Next Dividend Date

 GNOW Insider Buying

 DXPE Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.