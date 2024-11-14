Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amgen, eXp World Holdings and Jefferies Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/24, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI), and Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 12/9/24, eXp World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/2/24, and Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/27/24. As a percentage of AMGN's recent stock price of $301.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Amgen Inc to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when AMGN shares open for trading on 11/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for EXPI to open 0.36% lower in price and for JEF to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMGN, EXPI, and JEF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI):



Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.99% for Amgen Inc, 1.44% for eXp World Holdings Inc, and 1.88% for Jefferies Group Inc..

In Thursday trading, Amgen Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, eXp World Holdings Inc shares are down about 4.3%, and Jefferies Group Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 TENG Videos

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AQST

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RFMD



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.