Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amgen, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior and Sabra Health Care REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/25, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX), and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.38 on 6/6/25, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 6/3/25, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/30/25. As a percentage of AMGN's recent stock price of $270.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Amgen Inc to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when AMGN shares open for trading on 5/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for BLX to open 1.53% lower in price and for SBRA to open 1.69% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for AMGN, BLX, and SBRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Symbol: BLX):



Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.52% for Amgen Inc, 6.11% for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., and 6.76% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Amgen Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. shares are up about 0.2%, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.