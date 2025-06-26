Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ameris Bancorp, DigitalBridge Group and W.P. Carey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB), DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), and W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ameris Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 7/7/25, DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 7/15/25, and W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of ABCB's recent stock price of $63.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Ameris Bancorp to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when ABCB shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for DBRG to open 0.10% lower in price and for WPC to open 1.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABCB, DBRG, and WPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB):



DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG):



W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for Ameris Bancorp, 0.39% for DigitalBridge Group Inc, and 5.75% for W.P. Carey Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ameris Bancorp shares are currently down about 0.2%, DigitalBridge Group Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and W.P. Carey Inc shares are down about 2.7% on the day.

