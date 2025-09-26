Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ameris Bancorp, Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ameris Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/6/25, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 10/15/25, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of ABCB's recent stock price of $74.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Ameris Bancorp to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when ABCB shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for BXMT to open 2.52% lower in price and for ARI to open 2.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABCB, BXMT, and ARI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB):



Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT):



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Ameris Bancorp, 10.09% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, and 9.73% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc..

In Friday trading, Ameris Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

