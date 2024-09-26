Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ameris Bancorp, Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Rexford Industrial Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB), Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB), and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ameris Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/7/24, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 10/10/24, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4175 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of ABCB's recent stock price of $61.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Ameris Bancorp to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when ABCB shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for BHLB to open 0.68% lower in price and for REXR to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABCB, BHLB, and REXR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB):



Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB):



Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.98% for Ameris Bancorp, 2.71% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, and 3.23% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ameris Bancorp shares are currently down about 1.8%, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

