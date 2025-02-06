Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ameriprise Financial, First Interstate BancSystem and International Business Machines

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/25, Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 2/28/25, First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 2/20/25, and International Business Machines Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.67 on 3/10/25. As a percentage of AMP's recent stock price of $538.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when AMP shares open for trading on 2/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for FIBK to open 1.42% lower in price and for IBM to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMP, FIBK, and IBM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):



First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK):



International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for Ameriprise Financial Inc, 5.69% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc, and 2.54% for International Business Machines Corp.

In Thursday trading, Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and International Business Machines Corp shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

