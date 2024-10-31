Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ameriprise Financial, East West Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/24, Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 11/15/24, East West Bancorp, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 11/15/24, and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 11/12/24. As a percentage of AMP's recent stock price of $514.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when AMP shares open for trading on 11/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for EWBC to open 0.56% lower in price and for PPBI to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMP, EWBC, and PPBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):



East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC):



Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.15% for Ameriprise Financial Inc, 2.23% for East West Bancorp, Inc, and 5.10% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, East West Bancorp, Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

