Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Water Works, Essential Utilities Inc and Organon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/24, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK), Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG), and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.765 on 12/3/24, Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3255 on 12/2/24, and Organon & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/12/24. As a percentage of AWK's recent stock price of $132.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of American Water Works Co, Inc. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when AWK shares open for trading on 11/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for WTRG to open 0.83% lower in price and for OGN to open 1.74% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for AWK, WTRG, and OGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG):



Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.30% for American Water Works Co, Inc., 3.33% for Essential Utilities Inc, and 6.95% for Organon & Co.

In Friday trading, American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.6%, Essential Utilities Inc shares are down about 3.1%, and Organon & Co shares are up about 2% on the day.

