Ex-Dividend Reminder: American States Water, Middlesex Water and Teleflex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX), and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4655 on 12/2/24, Middlesex Water Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/2/24, and Teleflex Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/16/24. As a percentage of AWR's recent stock price of $85.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of American States Water Co to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when AWR shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for MSEX to open 0.51% lower in price and for TFX to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AWR, MSEX, and TFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):



Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX):



Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.17% for American States Water Co, 2.03% for Middlesex Water Co., and 0.70% for Teleflex Incorporated.

In Wednesday trading, American States Water Co shares are currently down about 0.6%, Middlesex Water Co. shares are off about 3.9%, and Teleflex Incorporated shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

