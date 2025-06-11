Ex-Dividend Reminder: American International Group, RenaissanceRe Holdings and StepStone Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR), and StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American International Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 6/27/25, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/30/25, and StepStone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of AIG's recent stock price of $84.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of American International Group Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when AIG shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for RNR to open 0.16% lower in price and for STEP to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AIG, RNR, and STEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG):



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR):



StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for American International Group Inc, 0.66% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., and 1.67% for StepStone Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, American International Group Inc shares are currently down about 1%, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are off about 0.2%, and StepStone Group Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

