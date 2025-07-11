Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Financial Group, Phillips Edison & Co and Trinity Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/15/25, American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), and Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 7/25/25, Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1025 on 8/1/25, and Trinity Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 7/31/25. As a percentage of AFG's recent stock price of $127.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of American Financial Group Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when AFG shares open for trading on 7/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for PECO to open 0.30% lower in price and for TRN to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AFG, PECO, and TRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.50% for American Financial Group Inc, 3.56% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, and 4.24% for Trinity Industries, Inc..

In Friday trading, American Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

