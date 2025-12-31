Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Express, ServisFirst Bancshares and Dynex Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/2/26, American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), and Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Express Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 2/10/26, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 1/13/26, and Dynex Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 1/9/26. As a percentage of AXP's recent stock price of $373.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of American Express Co. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when AXP shares open for trading on 1/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for SFBS to open 0.52% lower in price and for DX to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AXP, SFBS, and DX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP):



ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS):



Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for American Express Co., 2.10% for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc, and 14.66% for Dynex Capital Inc.

In Wednesday trading, American Express Co. shares are currently off about 0.5%, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc shares are off about 1.1%, and Dynex Capital Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SVFD YTD Return

 Institutional Holders of CISS

 NOBL Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.