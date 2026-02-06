Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Electric Power, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities and First Interstate BancSystem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/26, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP), Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA), and First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Electric Power Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 3/10/26, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 2/27/26, and First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 2/20/26. As a percentage of AEP's recent stock price of $120.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of American Electric Power Co Inc to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when AEP shares open for trading on 2/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for PTA to open 0.68% lower in price and for FIBK to open 1.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEP, PTA, and FIBK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP):



Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for American Electric Power Co Inc, 8.18% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, and 4.95% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

In Friday trading, American Electric Power Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are down about 0.5%, and First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

