Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Eagle Outfitters, Buckle and Global Net Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/11/24, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), and Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 10/30/24, Buckle, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/25/24, and Global Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 10/16/24. As a percentage of AEO's recent stock price of $21.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when AEO shares open for trading on 10/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for BKE to open 0.83% lower in price and for GNL to open 3.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEO, BKE, and GNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO):



Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE):



Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.38% for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., 3.33% for Buckle, Inc., and 13.00% for Global Net Lease Inc.

In Wednesday trading, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Buckle, Inc. shares are down about 0.7%, and Global Net Lease Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

