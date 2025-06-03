Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Assets Trust, Hancock Whitney and SLM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/25, American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT), Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC), and SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Assets Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/19/25, Hancock Whitney Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 6/16/25, and SLM Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of AAT's recent stock price of $20.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.68%, so look for shares of American Assets Trust Inc to trade 1.68% lower — all else being equal — when AAT shares open for trading on 6/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for HWC to open 0.83% lower in price and for SLM to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAT, HWC, and SLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT):



Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC):



SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.73% for American Assets Trust Inc, 3.32% for Hancock Whitney Corp, and 1.61% for SLM Corp..

In Tuesday trading, American Assets Trust Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, Hancock Whitney Corp shares are off about 0.7%, and SLM Corp. shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 KIII shares outstanding history

 GXII market cap history

 FIHL Next Dividend Date



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.