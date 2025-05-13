Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amerant Bancorp Inc, A10 Networks Inc and Cognex Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/25, Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB), A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN), and Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amerant Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 5/30/25, A10 Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 6/2/25, and Cognex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 5/29/25. As a percentage of AMTB's recent stock price of $17.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when AMTB shares open for trading on 5/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for ATEN to open 0.34% lower in price and for CGNX to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMTB, ATEN, and CGNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB):



A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN):



Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.01% for Amerant Bancorp Inc, 1.34% for A10 Networks Inc, and 1.01% for Cognex Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Amerant Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, A10 Networks Inc shares are up about 4.1%, and Cognex Corp shares are up about 7.3% on the day.

