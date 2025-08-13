Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amerant Bancorp, Capital One Financial and Artisan Partners Asset Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB), Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amerant Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 8/29/25, Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 9/2/25, and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 8/29/25. As a percentage of AMTB's recent stock price of $19.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when AMTB shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for COF to open 0.28% lower in price and for APAM to open 1.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMTB, COF, and APAM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB):



Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.80% for Amerant Bancorp Inc, 1.11% for Capital One Financial Corp, and 6.14% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Amerant Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 4.7%, Capital One Financial Corp shares are up about 4.1%, and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 TJX Companies MACD

 WH Videos

 Institutional Holders of TNTR



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.