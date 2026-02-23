Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amcor, Rollins and Penske Automotive Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/26, Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR), Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), and Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amcor plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/17/26, Rollins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1825 on 3/10/26, and Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 3/5/26. As a percentage of AMCR's recent stock price of $50.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of Amcor plc to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when AMCR shares open for trading on 2/25/26. Similarly, investors should look for ROL to open 0.30% lower in price and for PAG to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMCR, ROL, and PAG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR):



Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL):



Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.15% for Amcor plc, 1.19% for Rollins, Inc., and 3.35% for Penske Automotive Group Inc.

In Monday trading, Amcor plc shares are currently up about 1.9%, Rollins, Inc. shares are up about 0.7%, and Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

