Ex-Dividend Reminder: Altria Group, Utz Brands and Garmin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/25, Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ), and Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Altria Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 7/10/25, Utz Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.061 on 7/3/25, and Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 6/27/25. As a percentage of MO's recent stock price of $59.91, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of Altria Group Inc to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when MO shares open for trading on 6/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for UTZ to open 0.45% lower in price and for GRMN to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MO, UTZ, and GRMN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO):



Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ):



Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.81% for Altria Group Inc, 1.81% for Utz Brands Inc, and 1.72% for Garmin Ltd.

In Thursday trading, Altria Group Inc shares are currently up about 2.3%, Utz Brands Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Garmin Ltd shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

