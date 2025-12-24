Ex-Dividend Reminder: Altria Group, Philip Morris International and Ralph Lauren

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/26/25, Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Altria Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 1/9/26, Philip Morris International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.47 on 1/14/26, and Ralph Lauren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9125 on 1/9/26. As a percentage of MO's recent stock price of $58.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.80%, so look for shares of Altria Group Inc to trade 1.80% lower — all else being equal — when MO shares open for trading on 12/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for PM to open 0.91% lower in price and for RL to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MO, PM, and RL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO):



Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM):



Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.22% for Altria Group Inc, 3.63% for Philip Morris International Inc, and 1.01% for Ralph Lauren Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Altria Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Philip Morris International Inc shares are up about 1.5%, and Ralph Lauren Corp shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

