Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alphabet, Constellation Energy and Viatris

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/26, Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alphabet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/16/26, Constellation Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4265 on 3/20/26, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/18/26. As a percentage of GOOG's recent stock price of $303.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Alphabet Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when GOOG shares open for trading on 3/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for CEG to open 0.13% lower in price and for VTRS to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GOOG, CEG, and VTRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG):



Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG):



Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.28% for Alphabet Inc, 0.53% for Constellation Energy Corp, and 3.26% for Viatris Inc.

In Thursday trading, Alphabet Inc shares are currently trading flat, Constellation Energy Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and Viatris Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

