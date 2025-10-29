Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ally Financial, SL Green Realty and Texas Instruments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/25, Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), and Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/14/25, SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2575 on 11/17/25, and Texas Instruments Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.42 on 11/12/25. As a percentage of ALLY's recent stock price of $40.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Ally Financial Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when ALLY shares open for trading on 10/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for SLG to open 0.48% lower in price and for TXN to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALLY, SLG, and TXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.94% for Ally Financial Inc, 5.81% for SL Green Realty Corp, and 3.40% for Texas Instruments Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Ally Financial Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, SL Green Realty Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Texas Instruments Inc. shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

