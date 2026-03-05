Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allison Transmission Holdings, Global Industrial and Strategic Education

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/26, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN), Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC), and Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/20/26, Global Industrial Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/16/26, and Strategic Education Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/16/26. As a percentage of ALSN's recent stock price of $126.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when ALSN shares open for trading on 3/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for GIC to open 0.84% lower in price and for STRA to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALSN, GIC, and STRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN):



Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC):



Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, 3.37% for Global Industrial Company, and 2.94% for Strategic Education Inc.

In Thursday trading, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Global Industrial Company shares are up about 0.2%, and Strategic Education Inc shares are down about 5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of BGCP

 ONS Historical Stock Prices

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QIS



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.